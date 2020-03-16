Anupamaa: Oh no! Jaswir Kaur aka Devika is in major trouble Here's why

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video we see that Jaswir Kaur who plays the character of Devika in the show falls off the chair she was sitting on. Her reaction caught netizens' attention. Take a look at the hilarious reply of the actress.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, And here now when it's time for Anupamaa's farewell from the Shah Family, every family member gives blessings and wishes to the couple including Baa. Interestingly, here a big surprise to Anuj and Anupamaa, Vanraj also wishes them a happy married life. And these only last words of Vanraj finally add charm to the couple's happiness.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.