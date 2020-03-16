Anupamaa: Oh no! Jaswir Kaur aka Devika is in major trouble Here's why

Vanraj also wishes them a happy married life. These last few words from Vanraj, finally add the missing charm to the couple's happiness.
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

Also read Anupamaa: Blessings! Vanraj’s THESE three words, a fresh start to Anuj and Anupamaa’s marital bliss

In this video we see that Jaswir Kaur who plays the character of Devika in the show falls off the chair she was sitting on. Her reaction caught netizens' attention. Take a look at the hilarious reply of the actress. 

Also read AWESOME! After shooting intense scenes, Alpana Buch takes a break from Anupamaa; HERE'S WHY

Meanwhile in the show, And here now when it's time for Anupamaa's farewell from the Shah Family, every family member gives blessings and wishes to the couple including Baa. Interestingly, here a big surprise to Anuj and Anupamaa, Vanraj also wishes them a happy married life. And these only last words of Vanraj finally add charm to the couple's happiness.

Star Plus Anupamaa Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
