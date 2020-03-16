Anupamaa: OMG! Rakhi to misunderstand the Shahs as Kinjal dies giving birth to her baby?

MUMBAI: OMG! Rakhi to misunderstand the Shahs as Kinjal dies giving birth to her baby?

Mumbai: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage.

The drama is about to intensify in one of your favorite shows. Anupama is going through a tough time.

We see that Kinjal will be rushed to a hospital after she goes into labour. There are said to be complications in her pregnancy. Rakhi too will find out about this.

If reports are to be believed, Kinjal is said to die during giving birth and Rakhi will misunderstand the Shahs and blame them. She will take them to court.

Will Anupama be able to support the Shahs?

