Anupamaa: OMG! What is wrong with Kinjal’s new-born baby?

There is a lot of drama on-screen but the cast does not fall short of drama off-screen as well. Check out what happens on the set of the most popular show Anupamaa.

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 13:39
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been running for over two years now and still tops the charts. The storyline has always succeeded to keep the audience hooked.

Recently, the plot got a lot more tense with the revelation in the latest episode that Paritosh (Toshu), cheated on Kinjal while she was pregnant. The only person to know about this presently is Rakhi Dave. We can see her getting agitated and warning him that if he does this again, she will make him pay.

While Anupama senses that something is wrong, she confronts Toshu but he avoids the whole matter by saying that it is not important. He promises that he will take responsibility and good care of Kinjal and his new born baby.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Anuj suffering from amnesia. He suddenly falls off the bed in his sleep and gets hurt. He looks at his bruise the next morning but isn’t able to recall how he got them. He later asks Anupama if Kinjal has delivered her child which makes her really worried for him.

Off-screen, Aashish K. N. Mehrotra aka Toshu took to instagram to share a fun video where we can see the fake baby being used for shoot instead of a real baby for Kinjal.

Watch the video here:

Latest Video