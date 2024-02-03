Anupamaa: Pakhi is demoralizing herself by trying to get intimate with Titu, netizens say ‘She is making a joke...’

MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee, produced by Rajan and Deepa Shahi under the auspices of Director's Kut Productions.

The show stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Rupali Ganguly. The focus of the track these days, after a long hiatus, Anupama and Anuj met. Anuj still loves Anupama and wants her back in his life at any cost.

The track which has revolved around Anupamaa and Anuj will see a slight drift where it will be seen how Pakhi tries to get physical with Titu and that she cannot come to terms with the fact that he has chosen Dimpy over her.

Titu has stated that he loves Dimpy and that there is no place for her in his heart.

Now, the audience feels that Pakhi has been a opinionated and a strong headed personality however, now she is demoralizing herself in front of Titu.

Varsha Dholakia shares, “Pakhi comes across as a woman who is trying to sell herself! I understand that Aadhya went through the trauma but Pakhi has had so many more relations than Aadhya. Her parents stood by her till the last minute and even had the support of Adhik who practically left everything to support her during the time she was dealing with fertility issues.”

Kshitij Patel opines, “Women tend to become very vulnerable when they need love. Pakhi has invested emotionally on Titu and I can completely relate to her situation. I think every man and woman goes through this at some point in their life.”

Mansi Mehta says, “How can Pakhi be willing to become Titu’s wife without any commitment or love?!”

Shreya Shah expresses, “Pakhi had every chance to lead a peaceful life and Adhik changed for good. She adopted a beautiful daughter and now she has ruined everything and is making a joke out of herself!”

Heer Gandhi mentions, "Pakhi's situation is created by herself and I think that she is trying to emerge stronger. Technically, she should stop expecting and be happy in her own life."

