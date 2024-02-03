Anupamaa: Pakhi is demoralizing herself by trying to get intimate with Titu, netizens say ‘She is making a joke...’

The audience feels that Pakhi has been opinionated and a strong headed personality however, now she is demoralizing herself in front of Titu.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 15:23
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee, produced by Rajan and Deepa Shahi under the auspices of Director's Kut Productions.

The show stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Rupali Ganguly. The focus of the track these days, after a long hiatus, Anupama and Anuj met. Anuj still loves Anupama and wants her back in his life at any cost. (Also Read: Anupamaa : Wow! Adhik takes a stand for Tittu )

The track which has revolved around Anupamaa and Anuj will see a slight drift where it will be seen how Pakhi tries to get physical with Titu and that she cannot come to terms with the fact that he has chosen Dimpy over her.

Titu has stated that he loves Dimpy and that there is no place for her in his heart.

Now, the audience feels that Pakhi has been a opinionated and a strong headed personality however, now she is demoralizing herself in front of Titu.

Varsha Dholakia shares, “Pakhi comes across as a woman who is trying to sell herself! I understand that Aadhya went through the trauma but Pakhi has had so many more relations than Aadhya. Her parents stood by her till the last minute and even had the support of Adhik who practically left everything to support her during the time she was dealing with fertility issues.”

Kshitij Patel opines, “Women tend to become very vulnerable when they need love. Pakhi has invested emotionally on Titu and I can completely relate to her situation. I think every man and woman goes through this at some point in their life.”

Mansi Mehta says, “How can Pakhi be willing to become Titu’s wife without any commitment or love?!”

Shreya Shah expresses, “Pakhi had every chance to lead a peaceful life and Adhik changed for good. She adopted a beautiful daughter and now she has ruined everything and is making a joke out of herself!”

Heer Gandhi mentions, “Pakhi’s situation is created by herself and I think that she is trying to emerge stronger. Technically, she should stop expecting and be happy in her own life.” (Also Read: Anupamaa : Wow! Adhik takes a stand for Tittu)

What are your thoughts on the same?

Anupamaa TV news Pakhi Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Nishi Saxena Mehul Nisar Aashish Mehrotra Nidhi Shah Rupali Ganguly Adhik Mehta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 15:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se actress Shailey Priya completes her show’s shooting despite being hospitalised
MUMBAI: Sometimes the world of entertainment is a very demanding place where artists don’t get a chance to even rest....
Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani picks up boxing as a new sport to stay fit!
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a huge name in the world of television. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and...
Mannara Chopra reveals what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Johnas gave her during the shoe stealing tradition
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by...
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt wearing a plunging neckline gown; WATCH inside videos of the celebrations
MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a...
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The groom-to-be gets emotional and thanks his mother for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has become the talk of the nation and has even garnered a lot of attention...
Shark Tank India 3: How 'Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay' is revolutionising the huge Indian wedding industry!
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India 3 is gaining popularity for its innovative startup concepts and engaging pitches. The reality...
Recent Stories
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt wearing a plunging neckline gown; WATCH inside videos of the celebrations
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shailey Priya
Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se actress Shailey Priya completes her show’s shooting despite being hospitalised
Arjun Bijlani
Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani picks up boxing as a new sport to stay fit!
Mannara Chopra
Mannara Chopra reveals what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Johnas gave her during the shoe stealing tradition
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: How 'Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay' is revolutionising the huge Indian wedding industry!
Kavya
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Audience Verdict! Kavya is becoming a typical saas-bahu drama, what about her IAS ambitions?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Did You Know? Sumit Singh’s mother was a part of the Indian Armed forces!?