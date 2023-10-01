Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly aka 'MaAn' remind us of a Bickering Anjali-Rahul; here’s proof

Tellychakkar is back with another bts update straight from the sets of Anupamaa.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:27
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focusing on Anuj feeling bad for his daughter who is suffering because of her kindness.

Also Read:  Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj’s friend comes to visit, Anupama praises Anuj

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we like to deliver such news to our loyal readers and keep them updated!

Recently, we came across a bts post from the sets.

Rupali Ganguly shares a great bond with most of her co-stars from the show and this time too we can see her banter with on-screen hubby Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna.

The couple recreated a classic scene from K3G and made the perfect Rahul and Anjali.

Check out the post here!

Any guesses about the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupama have a special moment as they get ready for the day and Anupama veers off the evil energies off Anuj and later, Anuj helps her dry her hair.

As they are that the breakfast table, Anupama enquires if Anuj needs to go to office today and is hesitating saying that they are alone at home. However, he leaves for work, with the promise of returning soon.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Bapuji has a heart-to-heart conversation with Anuj

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

