Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat goes to Shirdi with family, check out the pics

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The fans adored him but he got eliminated along with Amruta Khanvilkar in a double elimination.

Paras has a massive fan following on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his life and the fans love watching and knowing what he is up to. Looks like Paras has made a trip with his family to the holy place of Shirdi to get Sai Baba’s blessings. Check out his post below;

Paras was loved in the Anupamaa but sadly left the show as he had reportedly signed the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The show’s director released a statement about replacing the actor that read, “We as a production house won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.” Paras however later said that he quit the show due to politics on set.

