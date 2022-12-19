Anupamaa’s on-screen sibling duo spent captured spending a great evening together

MIMBAI: Anupamaa is ruling our television screens. The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and keep the audience hooked with its storyline. The performance of every character has been praised immensely and the chemistry between MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj is highly loved.

The show keeps on bringing new plots and this time as well they have not failed to bring something good forward. These days the track revolves around Pakhi and Adhik’s marriage breaking.

According to the latest plot, Adhik will be fed up with Pakhi's constant demands, bad behaviour and tantrums. Thus he will leave home to go live with Barkha and Ankush.

Adhik will make it clear to Pakhi that they should part ways for good. He will no longer want to be in touch with her. Pakhi will be so disturbed that she will touch Adhik’s feet in front of the whole family to give their marriage a second chance.Vanraj and Anupamaa will be distressed to know that their daughter is in pain but will be helpless.

While on-screen it is full of drama and tension, off-screen it looks all smiles and fun. The actors keep sharing glimpses from their lives on social media and the fans love knowing what they are up to when they are not shooting.

Recently, Muskan Bamne took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse from an evening with her on screen sibling Ashish Mehrotra. The two can be seen sharing a great evening together along with one of Muskan’s family members too.

Ashish and Muskan share a really good rapport off screen and their performances on screen are quite loved too.

