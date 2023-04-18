Anupamaa : Shocking! Anuj and Anupama finally meet; leave Barkha and Maya in tension

In the upcoming episode, Anuj will finally come to know that Anupama is living with her mother and he would see her dancing in the dance academy. He would be happy to watch her do something that she loves.
Leaves Barkha and Maya in tension

MUMBAI :  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative: Anupama and Anuj's life post-marriage. The entire story has had a big twist, with little Anu’s biological mother Maya’s entry, and how she is trying to come between Anupama and Anuj, which has now led to the separation of the couple.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Barkha goes to Anupama’s house to return her stuff. Anupama will give a befitting reply to Barkha and tell her that she shouldn’t worry about her marriage as she and Anuj would take care of it. She further warns her that if she interferes in their life, she will not spare her.  Kinjal would somehow stop Samar from leaving the Shah house and Bapuji will understand that she is becoming the second Anupama of the house.

On the other hand, Barkha and Maya fear that Anupama and Anuj will get back together. Hence, they plan against them and make sure that the two never get back together.

Well, it will be interesting to watch how Anuj and Anupama deal with this situation.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?
Do let us know in the comments below

