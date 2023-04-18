Anupamaa : Shocking! Anuj and Anupama will finally meet; leaves Barkha and Maya in tension

In the upcoming episode, Anuj will finally come down and he will come to know that Anupama is living with her mother and he would see her dancing in the dance academy and would get happy to see that she is doing something that she loves to do.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 12:03
Leaves Barkha and Maya in tension

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative: Anupama and Anuj's life post-marriage. The entire story has had a big twist, with little Anu’s biological mother Maya’s entry, and how she is trying to come between Anupama and Anuj, which has now led to the separation of the couple.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Barkha goes to Anupama’s house to return back her stuffs and that’s when Anupama will give a befitting reply to Barkha and she would tell he that she shouldn’t worry about her marriage as she and Anuj would take care of it and warns her that if she interferes in their life she will not spare her.  Kinjal would somehow stop Samar from  leaving home and Bapuji will understand that she is becoming Anupamaa of the house.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna’s humbleness never fails to win our hearts, has something to say to the fans of the show

In the upcoming episode, Anuj will finally come down and he will come to know that Anupama is living with her mother and he would see her dancing in the dance academy and would get happy to see that she is doing something that she loves to do.

On the other hand, Barkha and Maya will speak as they fear that Anupama and Anuj will come back together and they will once again plan against them and will make sure that the two never come back together.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Anuj and Anupama deal with this situation.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ :Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly reveals a sweet gesture of Gaurav Khanna that will melt your heart

 

 

 

Anupamaa Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Samar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 12:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”
MUMBAI: TV star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer...
As 'KGF 2' celebrates one year, production house hints at 'Chapter 3'
MUMBAI: As the pan-India blockbuster from Sandalwood completed its first anniversary on Friday, the makers shared a...
Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' heads to New York Indian Film Festival
MUMBAI: The upcoming film 'Sanaa', which stars Radhika Madan, Soham Shah of 'Tumbbad' fame, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja...
Nushrratt, Sreenivas Bellamkonda to star in Hindi remake of Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi'
MUMBAI: The upcoming action film 'Chatrapathi' will star actress Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. The film is...
Big B returns to host 'KBC' Season 15; registration from April 29
MUMBAI: The popular show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return with its 15th...
Recent Stories
Palak Tiwari
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
Big B
Big B returns to host 'KBC' Season 15; registration from April 29
Manmohan Tiwari
Manmohan Tiwari to play a cunning and manipulative character in 'Shravani'
Karam Rajpal
Exclusive! Karam Rajpal to enter the Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Shoaib Ibrahim
Sweet! Shoaib Ibrahim takes wife Dipika for Eid shopping
Exclusive! Faltu’s Akash Ahuja and Niahrika Chouskey have THIS to say about the show's story, marriage in real life, and Faltu b
Exclusive! Faltu’s Akash Ahuja and Niahrika Chouskey have THIS to say about the show's story, marriage in real life, and Faltu being in the Top 5! Details Inside!