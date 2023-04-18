Anupamaa : Shocking! Anuj and Anupama will finally meet; leaves Barkha and Maya in tension

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative: Anupama and Anuj's life post-marriage. The entire story has had a big twist, with little Anu’s biological mother Maya’s entry, and how she is trying to come between Anupama and Anuj, which has now led to the separation of the couple.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Barkha goes to Anupama’s house to return back her stuffs and that’s when Anupama will give a befitting reply to Barkha and she would tell he that she shouldn’t worry about her marriage as she and Anuj would take care of it and warns her that if she interferes in their life she will not spare her. Kinjal would somehow stop Samar from leaving home and Bapuji will understand that she is becoming Anupamaa of the house.

In the upcoming episode, Anuj will finally come down and he will come to know that Anupama is living with her mother and he would see her dancing in the dance academy and would get happy to see that she is doing something that she loves to do.

On the other hand, Barkha and Maya will speak as they fear that Anupama and Anuj will come back together and they will once again plan against them and will make sure that the two never come back together.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Anuj and Anupama deal with this situation.

