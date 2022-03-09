Anupamaa: SHOCKING! What is Rupali Ganguly doing on set while Gaurav Khanna is on the stretcher? Find out

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one such show which has been on the top ever since it began. It has been winning hearts over and over again. The storyline has always succeeded to keep the audience hooked.

Ever since Anuj and Anupama got married, there has been a lot of drama in the show. The two are restricted by their respective family responsibilities. Problems just don't seem to end for Anupama and Anuj. She is constantly juggling between the Kapadia and the Shah family.

Recently, the plot got more serious and tense with the revelation in the latest episode that Paritosh (Toshu), cheated on Kinjal while she was pregnant. The only person to know about this presently is Rakhi Dave. We can see her getting agitated and warning him that if he does this again, she will make him pay.

While it is all tense on-screen, we get to see some off-screen fun on Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama’s Insatagram handle. She shared a few glimpses from the shoot. We can see a few pictures of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj together; one click with Anupama, Anuj, Bapuji and GK Kaka.

Other than these pictures, we can see a video of Rupali Ganguly teasing Gaurav Khanna while he is on a stretcher. Another video is where Gaurav Khanna is imitating Hrithik Roshan and making everyone laugh.

Watch the pictures and videos here:

The cast might have tension between them on-screen but off-screen, they all share a great bond and never fail to entertain the fans with their posts on social media!

