'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly on success: 'It took me 22 years to be where I am today'

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the popular show 'Anupamaa', said that the show has given her much more respect and fame. With the show she has become the most loved daughter-in-law, wife and mother on screen.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 12:15
Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the popular show 'Anupamaa', said that the show has given her much more respect and fame. With the show she has become the most loved daughter-in-law, wife and mother on screen.

Talking about the success she got after being part of the show, she said: "It took me twenty-two years to be at the place I am today. My journey has been a rollercoaster ride with being a part of many shows with different genres from one another. Instead of calling me by my real name, people often refer to me as Anupama, which makes me feel proud."

From starting her acting career at the age of 7 in her father, Anil Ganguly's film 'Saaheb' in 1885, Rupali became a household name in the television industry by playing the role of Monisha in the 2004 sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. Later, she acted in 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', 'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi', 'Sanjivani', and many more series.

Now, playing Anupamaa has made her a popular face of TV and she is thankful to the makers for giving her this opportunity.

"I want to express gratitude to Rajan Shahi for having faith in me. I feel inspired and motivated to approach each new day with optimism and vigour because of the audience's overwhelming love and support for me," she concluded.

'Anupamaa' airs on Star Plus.

SOURCE : IANS

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Saaheb Monisha Baa Bahoo Aur Baby Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi Sanjivani Rajan Shahi Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Finally! Anupama gives a stern reply to Baa
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Somy Ali recalls working with Saif: Nothing short of a real life standup comic
MUMBAI : Former actress Somy Ali has reminisced about working with actor Saif Ali Khan and Prem Chopra in their 1994...
Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'
MUMBAI :Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Ekam in the show 'Udaariyan', shared that even though the TV...
Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off
MUMBAI : Actress Mrunal Thakur said that she always believed in taking chances and is overjoyed that her choices are...
'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly on success: 'It took me 22 years to be where I am today'
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the popular show 'Anupamaa', said that the show has given...
Jatin Jamwal walks out of 'Chashni', says the life of a character is uncertain
MUMBAI :  Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal spoke about his exit from the show 'Chashni' and said that he is happy about having...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali recalls working with Saif: Nothing short of a real life standup comic
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bharadwaj
Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off
Simron Upadhyay
As 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' completes 100 shows, Simron Upadhyay says TRPs count
Eisha Singh
Eisha Singh: My four feline cuties taught me that love knows no boundaries
Ashi Singh talking about her pets
“They teach us to become better humans”, said Meet’s Ashi Singh talking about her pets
Aditi Shetty
Aditi Shetty: Finding the time to play sports is very challenging