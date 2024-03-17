Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh shares remarkable journey from Rajan Shahi's Show to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh has been in numerous TV shows, including Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Internet Wala Love, it was Rupali Ganguly's show that catapulted him to fame. Sagar took over as Samar in the Rajan Shahi program from Paras Kalnawat. The audience was slow to accept Sagar as Samar at first, but when they did, they accepted him completely.

Sagar Parekh joined the celebrity dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 after Anupamaa. Despite the brief duration of his journey, he received great recognition for his dance performances. Sagar Parekh talks candidly about his amazing transition from the Rajan Shahi show to the celebrity-based dancing reality show in a recent interview.

Sagar Parekh talked candidly about his amazing journey from the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starring program to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 in an interview with the popular news portal. The actor described the experience as an amazing ride. Additionally, he conveyed his appreciation for all of the love and support he had received from the fans along the way.

Sagar has also lately had a stylish transformation, shedding his image as the boy next door and appearing utterly charming. Regarding his new appearance, the actor declared that it is a message that he is here to make loud and clear rather than a makeover. The actor admits that his confidence has increased because of his recent makeover, and his fans have been expressing their affection and admiration for his new appearance.

Regarding Sagar Parekh, he appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard participant. However, a few weeks later, he was eliminated. The winner of the celebrity-based dancing reality program was Manisha Rani. Sagar is also rumored to compete in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss 18.

