Anupamaa: The netizens feel bad for Anuj; trend him online as they come in his support and lash out at Anupama

Little Anu was left behind because of Anupama, thus the fans are feeling sorry for her. Anuj has been trending online for the incident, and admirers have been praising him greatly for his patience. Check out reactions.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:00
Anupamaa: The netizens feel bad for Anuj; trend him online as they come in his support and lash out at Anupama

MUMBAI : Our television screens are currently being ruled by Anupamaa. The programme is performing remarkably well and currently has the highest weekly BARC ratings.

The show's current plot is particularly interesting because it focuses on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage lives. With the marriage of Adhik and Pakhi and how the family is adjusting to the significant shift, the entire narrative takes a significant turn.

The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and keep the audience hooked with its story line. The performance of every character has been praised immensely and the chemistry between MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj is highly loved.

The audience loves Anuj and Anupama together and they even keep trending online from time to time. The fans find them cute and adorable. They love how they respect and complement each other.  

According to the latest plot, at little Anu’s annual function, Anupamaa and her are all set to have a special performance. Anuj is expecting that Anupamaa will have a fantastic performance to prove her love to little Anu.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Pakhi finally realizes her mistakes, Anupamaa advises her to focus on being more responsible

Things go downhill when Anupamaa does not reach the stage on time and Anuj is highly disappointed and angry. Anuj thus turns into a guitarist at the last moment to save the day and make little Anu happy.

Furthermore, Anuj confronts Anupama and says he is done with such behaviour and cannot put up with this anymore. He mentions he won’t be able to tolerate any such things from Anupama in the future.

The fans are crying over this scene and heaping praise on Anuj. They think Anuj is being very patient with Anupama and being taken for granted. The viewers also feel horrible for young Anu because she was neglected by Anupama, who placed more value on other things than her. The crowd is upset with Anupama for consistently placing Anuj and young Anu last on her priority list.

ALSO READ:Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj turns guitarist, Anupamaa arrives on stage 

The fans have been trending Anuj online for the scene and appreciating Anuj a lot finally taking a stand in front of Anupama and asking her to get her priorities straight. It is high time Anuj and little Anu get what they deserve. The audience even loved his performance in the scene be it his anger or hurt.

Check out a few reactions:

ALSO READ:

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tassnim Sheikh Rakhi Dave Sudhanshu Pandey Paras Kalnawat Anupamaa Vanraj Shah TellyChakkar Rajan Shahi Star Plus Rupali Ganguly  Anuj Gaurav Khanna Maan Adhik Mehta Pakhi trending Twitter fan reactions
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow