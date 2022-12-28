Anupamaa: The netizens feel bad for Anuj; trend him online as they come in his support and lash out at Anupama

MUMBAI : Our television screens are currently being ruled by Anupamaa. The programme is performing remarkably well and currently has the highest weekly BARC ratings.

The show's current plot is particularly interesting because it focuses on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage lives. With the marriage of Adhik and Pakhi and how the family is adjusting to the significant shift, the entire narrative takes a significant turn.

The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and keep the audience hooked with its story line. The performance of every character has been praised immensely and the chemistry between MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj is highly loved.

The audience loves Anuj and Anupama together and they even keep trending online from time to time. The fans find them cute and adorable. They love how they respect and complement each other.

According to the latest plot, at little Anu’s annual function, Anupamaa and her are all set to have a special performance. Anuj is expecting that Anupamaa will have a fantastic performance to prove her love to little Anu.

Things go downhill when Anupamaa does not reach the stage on time and Anuj is highly disappointed and angry. Anuj thus turns into a guitarist at the last moment to save the day and make little Anu happy.

Furthermore, Anuj confronts Anupama and says he is done with such behaviour and cannot put up with this anymore. He mentions he won’t be able to tolerate any such things from Anupama in the future.

The fans are crying over this scene and heaping praise on Anuj. They think Anuj is being very patient with Anupama and being taken for granted. The viewers also feel horrible for young Anu because she was neglected by Anupama, who placed more value on other things than her. The crowd is upset with Anupama for consistently placing Anuj and young Anu last on her priority list.

The fans have been trending Anuj online for the scene and appreciating Anuj a lot finally taking a stand in front of Anupama and asking her to get her priorities straight. It is high time Anuj and little Anu get what they deserve. The audience even loved his performance in the scene be it his anger or hurt.

Check out a few reactions:

Zindagi mard ko bhi utne rishte deti hai, jitne aurat ko. The 'aurat' sympathy card is tired now



Anuj has been so stressed at saving his ₹1000 crore empire & yet managed to be a wonderful father. Let's just remember that.



#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/K8Juon2Bpr — mpdl (@mpdl17) December 28, 2022

some people's have guts broo .



they defended most hypocrite, pathetic, and most victim card player character aka titular character #Anupamaa



Kitni ajeeb baat hai naa woh madam saari galti kar ke bhi bechari ban jaati hai hamesha,

Kyunki usse bechara uske bhakt banate hai. — (@merijaanx) December 28, 2022

Anuj's heart literally broke today. The single tear & the restrained anger. This heartbreak is worse than that of unrequited love because here it is about broken promises & dissapointed love. Brilliant performance by Gaurav Khanna. #Anupamaa #GauravKhanna #MaAn #AnujKapadia — Cazel Archivas (Pankha/Fan Account) (@ArchivasCazel) December 28, 2022

He could only do all this because he knew when to prioritise what and when to draw boundaries and say no. Despite having a partner, he has been raising Choti alone for 6+ months and has been a single parent to her and it is commendable how he is raising her. #Anupamaa — (@sunshinexgirl03) December 28, 2022

#Anupamaa

True. Till the time Anupama doesn't understand by herself no one can help her. — Kamala Shettigar (@ShettigarKamala) December 28, 2022

Anuj lost business, his reputation has taken a hit, has gone through a critical brain surgery yet has consistently handled all the Shah & Kapadia drama + his wife’s mental/physical health & still managed to be a wonderful father for his daughter who is PRESENT for her.#Anupamaa — (@sunshinexgirl03) December 28, 2022

My Man is gonna serve tomorrow! For the FIRST time he will be raging at her, not just for her but for him & his precious pie!



Measured aggression, micro nuances, and those twin pools of magic… what kinda pain asks for more #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/50QVLZodWG — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) December 28, 2022

A Father Danced so dat he can buy some tym for her Wife n her Daughter's Mother so dat she can reach on time.

A Daughter Danced fr Her Mother's Happiness.

And What a Mother Did was .

NO EXCUSE CAN FILL THIS EMPTINESS. YOU LEFT THEM SHATTERED & BROKEN. #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Mona Pratik (@PratikMona) December 28, 2022

