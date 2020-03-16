Anupamaa: Upcoming Dhamaka! Anupamaa to face new challenge in Kapadia house

It’s Anupamaa Kapadia v/s Barkha Kapadia while Barkha Kapadia belongs to high profile and Anupamaa comes from middle-class background
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 16:23
Anupamaa: Upcoming Dhamaka! Anupamaa to face new challenge in Kapadia house

MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of twists and turns.

Kapadia's elder Bahu Barkha marks her entry in Kapadia Sadan who is going to settle there with Anuj and Anupamaa. The duo is going to have a full-fledged family.

Now, Anupamaa goes shopping with Barkha Bhabhi who takes her to a rich supermarket where the prices are really high.

Also Read:Anupamaa: Major Drama! Barkha wants Anupamaa to live the life of Kapadia, latter does not like wasting money

It was earlier seen that Anupamaa is not the Kapadia Bahu and is the owner of entire Kapadia wealth. However, the other Kapadia Bahi and Bahu cannot take this. And hence they return back to Kapadia Mansion to take their share or else they feel they are the real owners and not Anupamaa.

Hence, they try to be sweet towards Anuj and Anupamaa to fool them and take what belongs to them.

Also Read:WHAT! Vanraj and Kavya to get married again in Anupamaa ?

Barkha Bahu is the rich lady where she prefers only standard and expensive products while Anupamaa being a middle class woman prefers cheap vegetables which can be cooked to fill the stomach. She is not going to come down to Anupamaa's standards as he loves her luxurious lifestyle.

It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Credit: Serial Gossip
 

    

TellyChakkar Television Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Alpana Buch Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Arvind Vaidya Jaswir Kaur
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 16:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Check out the new BFF pair in Bollywood industry
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some great bonds between the actors in the Bollywood industry, these bonds of the...
Amazing! Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Ahluwalia gearing up for her international debut
MUMBAI: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made her acting debut with Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni. The show turned out to be an instant...
Awesome! Is Abhira going to work together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Sad! Check out the list of Indian celebrities who didn't get much media light at the Cannes festival
MUMBAI: Recently we have seen many Bollywood celebrities gracing the international festival cons 2022, we have seen...
Nawaz to start shooting for 'Laxman Lopez' during winter in New York
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who recently attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival, will soon start...
Urvashi Rautela was praised by Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes!
MUMBAI: After making her debut on the Cannes 2022 red carpet, Urvashi Rautela shares that she got emotional when...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out the new BFF pair in Bollywood industry
Wow! Check out the new BFF pair in Bollywood industry
Latest Video