Anupamaa: Upcoming Dhamaka! Anupamaa to face new challenge in Kapadia house

Kapadia's elder Bahu Barkha marks her entry in Kapadia Sadan who is going to settle there with Anuj and Anupamaa. The duo is going to have a full-fledged family.

Now, Anupamaa goes shopping with Barkha Bhabhi who takes her to a rich supermarket where the prices are really high.

It was earlier seen that Anupamaa is not the Kapadia Bahu and is the owner of entire Kapadia wealth. However, the other Kapadia Bahi and Bahu cannot take this. And hence they return back to Kapadia Mansion to take their share or else they feel they are the real owners and not Anupamaa.

Hence, they try to be sweet towards Anuj and Anupamaa to fool them and take what belongs to them.

Barkha Bahu is the rich lady where she prefers only standard and expensive products while Anupamaa being a middle class woman prefers cheap vegetables which can be cooked to fill the stomach. She is not going to come down to Anupamaa's standards as he loves her luxurious lifestyle.

It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show.

