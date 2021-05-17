'Anupamaa': Vanraj and Anupamaa are finally divorced, Kavya can't contain her excitement

MUMBAI: And it happened. Though many thought that at the last moment Anupamaa might give her marriage a second chance, she went ahead with the divorce. Anupamaa and Vanraj of Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" are finally divorced.



While after the divorce both of them get emotional at the court premises, back at the resort Samar informs everyone that it happened. Anupamaa also returns her mangalsutra to Vanraj, and tells him that from now onwards she will call him Mr. Shah. She later clicks a selfie of them and tells Vanraj that they should save it as a good memory of theirs, at the same time Kavya clicks a selfie of hers by calling it the best day of her life.



Meanwhile, Advait too comes to the court and tells them that he came because he had to collect someone's report. He takes them to a chai corner, where he gets to know about Anupamaa's final report and is quite worried. And since Anupamaa is already going through the pain of her divorce, he didn't want to disturb her more.



Later, once Anupamaa and Vanraj reach the resort, she tells everyone that she won't be staying with them anymore and moves to another cottage. This really upsets Baa and Vanraj. Also, an excited Kavya gets sweets for the Shah along with a wedding card and tells them that since Vanraj and Anupamaa are divorced now, they shouldn't wait anymore for her and Vanraj's wedding.



How will the family react to Kavya's behaviour? Will Anupamaa come to stay with the Shahs? How will she manage things on her own? Will Advait tell them about Anupamaa's reports? To know what happens next keep watching "Anupamaa".



