'Anupamaa': Vanraj wants to cancel the divorce, will Anupamaa let that happen?

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" took an unexpected turn when the lead character Anupamaa was diagnosed of a tumour in her ovaries. The recent development saw the family, especially Vanraj, trying their best to keep Anupamaa happy, so much so that Vanraj readily agreed for Samar and Nandini's engagement when Anupamaa asked for it.

But Kavya is not worried about anything other than her wedding with Vanraj. She tells Vanraj that if Samar and Nandini can get engaged at the resort then they should too. But hearing this Vanraj loses his cool and calls her insensitive.

Next we will see that both Vanraj and Anupamaa get a call from their respective lawyers informing that their final divorce date has come. Vanraj asks if he can cancel the divorce, and Kavya overhears this conversation. She tells him that he will have to divorce Anupamaa at any cost. Meanwhile, Anupamaa also tells Vanraj that after the puja, they will inform everyone in the family about their divorce date.

Will Vanraj be able to stop the divorce? Will Anupamaa agree to it? To know what happens next keep watching "Anupamaa".

"Anupamaa" features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.