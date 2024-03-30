Anupamaa: Vaqur Shaikh gives a glimpse of what his IFTAARI looks like and it is mouth-watering!

It is the holy month of Ramadan and all the followers of Islam are fasting. In the evening, they break their fast (iftaar). This time around, Vaqur gave a glimpse of what his iftaari looks like!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 12:14
Vaqur Shaikh

MUMBAI : Vaquar Shaikh, known for some of his notable TV shows include Qubool Hai, where he portrayed the character of Rashid Ahmed Khan, and was last seen in the show Vidya is has made a delightful entry into Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi's popular TV show Anupamaa, portraying the character of Yashdeep, the younger brother of the stern and business-minded Yashpal.

Yashdeep's background is rooted in a military family, with Yashpal serving in the army. Taking charge of his elder brother's restaurant, Yashdeep steps into a world where Anupamaa is already a dedicated worker in the back kitchen.

(Also Read: Vidya: Avtaar falls in love with Mehek

Starring Rupali Ganguly in the leading role, Anupamaa is high on drama and it was only recently that Anupamaa moved to America. The relationships in her life are complicated with Anuj coming back, Vanraj too making an entry for his children and Yashdeep being her well wisher.

It is the holy month of Ramadan and all the followers of Islam are fasting. In the evening, they break their fast (iftaar). This time around, Vaqur gave a glimpse of what his iftaari looks like!

Watch his post:

Isn’t it delicious?

Show your love for Vaqur in the comments below!

(Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Vaquar Shaikh Replaces Rituraj, Bringing New Dimensions to Anupama's Journey

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

Yashdeep Anupamaa Star Plus Vaqur Shaikh Ramadan Ramzan iftaar Rupali Ganguly Vanraj Sudhanshu Pandey Deepa Shahi Rajan Shahi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 12:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi portrays Abhira wrong in front of the family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: What! Anvi will deny that Mukul has been abusive toward her
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Shocking!Mamiji will be ashamed and reveal that she knew Mukul is not a good person
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Srikanth: Rajkummar Rao starrer biopic gets a new title and new release date, check it out
MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao has played a number of different characters in films. The actor has won everyone over with roles...
Shaitaan box office day 22: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan starrer continues with it's magic
MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan has been getting lot of love from the fans ever since it was released the movie that has some...
Recent Stories
Srikanth
Srikanth: Rajkummar Rao starrer biopic gets a new title and new release date, check it out
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kanwar Dhillon
Kanwar Dhillon’s heart melts with ‘THIS’ GESTURE of girlfriend Alice Kaushik and it is adorable!
Sikandar Kharbanda
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda opens up on Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami’s TERMINATION; says ‘Rajan Shahi had to take a stern decision...’ – EXCLUSIVE
Sikandar
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda opens up on the transition he went through from playing negative to positive roles - EXCLUSIVE
Kanchi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Exclusive! Kanchi Singh REACTS to Shehzada and Pratiksha's termination; says, 'I knew that person won't be able to survive’
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: Fan-Fiction! Netizens are disappointed with Anuj granting bail in Toshu's case; say, "Highly disappointing track, didn't except this, it's annoying and predictable"
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe bids adieu as Ruhi; says ‘It was not a character but an EMOTION...’