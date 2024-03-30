Anupamaa: Vaqur Shaikh gives a glimpse of what his IFTAARI looks like and it is mouth-watering!

MUMBAI : Vaquar Shaikh, known for some of his notable TV shows include Qubool Hai, where he portrayed the character of Rashid Ahmed Khan, and was last seen in the show Vidya is has made a delightful entry into Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi's popular TV show Anupamaa, portraying the character of Yashdeep, the younger brother of the stern and business-minded Yashpal.

Yashdeep's background is rooted in a military family, with Yashpal serving in the army. Taking charge of his elder brother's restaurant, Yashdeep steps into a world where Anupamaa is already a dedicated worker in the back kitchen.

Starring Rupali Ganguly in the leading role, Anupamaa is high on drama and it was only recently that Anupamaa moved to America. The relationships in her life are complicated with Anuj coming back, Vanraj too making an entry for his children and Yashdeep being her well wisher.

It is the holy month of Ramadan and all the followers of Islam are fasting. In the evening, they break their fast (iftaar). This time around, Vaqur gave a glimpse of what his iftaari looks like!

