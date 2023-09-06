Anupamaa : What! Anuj doubts Malti Devi’s behaviour towards him shares his feeling with Anupama

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative: Anupama and Anuj's life post-marriage. The entire story has had a big twist, with little Anu’s biological mother Maya’s entry, and how she is trying to come between Anupama and Anuj, which has now led to the separation of the couple.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Malti Devi will come and grace Dimpy and Samar’s wedding and will bless the couple and she would give a big responsibility to Anupama and will make the entire Shah family and Anupama happy as he would be giving the entire responsibility of her USA dance academy.

In the upcoming episode, Anuj will doubt Malti Devi’s behaviour and will wonder why she is behaving like this and share his thoughts with Anupama who will feel the same thing and they would wonder if something is fishy.

On the other hand, Maliti Devi would warn Anupama that she cannot back out from this now and that she has complete trust in her that she will take care of things but she still doubts that Anuj might be the reason why she could change her mind.

Anupama is shocked to hear Malti Devi’s words and doesn’t know what to say.

It will be interesting to see will Anuj know the reality of Malti Devi that she is his mother.

