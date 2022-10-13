Anupamaa: WOW! Check out Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi's mantra for happy life

MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. The drama is about to intensify in one of your favorite shows. Anupamaa is trying to create some balance between the families and maintain cordial relations.

Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi is being loved for her performance on the show. She is winning a lot of hearts.

She recently took to Instagram to share a reel the mantra for a happy life that she is following right now. She even says that she is busy and that she is putting herself and her dreams first.



Check it out here:

The track is about to intensify as the narrative will shift to Pakhi and Adhik. We will get to see that Anupamaa and the other women in the family will catch Pakhi and Adhik

in a hotel. There will be an argument between them and Anupamaa will get furious and Pakhi will defend by saying that she is

a grownup and can do what she wants.

