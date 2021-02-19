Anupamaa's girl gang gives a HILARIOUS twist to 'Pawri Ho Ri Hai'; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows of the current times. The show has been successfully running on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The viewers have seen how the star cast of Anupamaa leaves no stone unturned to impress the viewers both on and off-screen.

A lot of BTS pictures and videos make way to social media by the star cast of the show.

The current video which is winning hearts is about Anupamaa's girl gang creating their own version of 'Pawri Ho Ri Hai'.

Yashraj Mukhate's recent rap video has gone viral and we are seeing how so many celebs and the cast of the shows are creating their own version.

Anupamaa's girl gang has also done this but given their own twist.

Take a look:

Well, we have seen a lot of unity in the star cast of Anupamaa and how they are always happy together.

What's your take on this 'Pawri Ho Ri Hai' version of Anupamaa's girl gang? Tell us in the comments.

