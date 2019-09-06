News

Anuradha and Rani's backlash and Kabir takes stand in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

06 Sep 2019 12:41 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is gearing up for new twist and drama.

Pooja is doing her father's death anniversary rituals while here Anuradha marks entry and stops Pooja.

Anuradha bursts at Pooja and warns her to not do it as she has no right, Rani has instigated Anuradha against Pooja.

Rani's evil plan had got successful, Pooja's mother is standing against her and Pooja is all broken.

While here Kabir stands by Pooja when all her family is standing against her.

Kabir arranges Pooja ceremony out of the house and asks Pooja to do the rituals and Pooja is amazed to see how Kabir is standing by her when everyone is against her.

