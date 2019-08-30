News

Anurag and Bajaj have another face-off in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

30 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Bajaj and Prerna are a married couple, and Anurag is irritated on seeing the romance between them and is planning to separate them.

In the upcoming episode, Anurag and Bajaj are at loggerheads. Anurag is not in the mood to step back or allow Bajaj and Prerna stay together.

Prerna once again compels Anurag to find a suitable girl for himself and get married.

Anurag is furious and decides to confront Mr. Bajaj.

Anurag tells Bajaj that although he married Prerna, he will never be able to take out Anurag’s love from her soul.

Anurga and Bajaj have a face-off, and Anurag tells Prerna to choose her love this time and end her relation with Bajaj.

It will be interesting to see how Prerna tackles this problem.

