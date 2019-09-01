News

Anurag blames Bajaj wrongly once again in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Prerna and Bajaj are married, and Anurag is doing his best to separate them. In the previous episode, we have seen that Anurag dislikes Prerna and Bajaj's closeness. All his plans to get Prerna back in his life are going in vain. He feels dejected about not having Prerna with him.

In the upcoming episode, Mr. Bajaj unintentionally bumps into Anurag’s car as it was parked in the wrong space. Bajaj apologizes for his mistake, but Anurag takes this personally and decides to ruin Bajaj at any cost. It will be interesting to see he does to separate Prerna and Bajaj.
Tags > Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Prerna, Bajaj,

past seven days