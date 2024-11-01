Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider is all set to release the biggest diss track; fans are excited to know more

Anurag

MUMBAI: After his tremendous game play in the Bigg Boss and humongous recognition in the world of moto vlogging Anurag Dobhal, aka UK Rider is coming up with something super exciting and interesting. Viewers are in for a treat as UK Rider is gearing up to drop the biggest diss track!

 He's been giving us a taste of what's to come through video snippets on his Instagram handle, and people are pumped to find out the details! The anticipation is real!

Anurag Dobhal is taking his talent to the music scene with this epic diss track. It's awesome to see him explore his versatility and creativity! I have no doubt that this track will showcase his skills and passion for music.

Anurag’s caption on the video read, “Biggest Disstrack Bomb Dropping this
14 Jan
Excited Ho Brosena”. In the video, the world’s no 1 motovlogger is seen removing a white face mask and grooving over fiery lyrics. 

Fans and followers are eagerly waiting for the release. The excitement is contagious, and everyone is curious to know what this diss track is all about. It's going to be one thrilling ride!

