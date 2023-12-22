Anurag Dobhal points out Munawar Faruqui's hypocrisy in recent statements; says “I don’t see any guilt in him for what he has done to Ayesha”

MUMBAI : In a recent revelation, Anurag Dobhal, one of the most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss house, has shed light on the hypocrisy of his co-contestant, Munawar Faruqui. Anurag’s remarks came to the forefront during a candid conversation with Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar wherein he expressed his concerns regarding Munawar’s actions.

"I don’t see any guilt in him for what he has done to you[Ayesha]. This is where the problem lies. He was the one who used to give relationship advice to others. He should first see what he has been doing before giving advice to others," Anurag stated.

The statement reflects Dobhal's disappointment and disbelief in Munawar’s apparent lack of remorse for his actions, particularly in the context of relationships. Anurag implies that Munawar’s credibility to talk about relationships is compromised by his own actions and behavior.

This revelation adds a new layer to the ongoing dynamics within the contest, bringing attention to the personal values and actions of the contestants. Anurag Dobhal's bold stance invites scrutiny and prompts reflection on the authenticity and integrity of advice given by Munawar in the Bigg Boss house.