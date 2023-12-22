Anurag Dobhal points out Munawar Faruqui's hypocrisy in recent statements; says “I don’t see any guilt in him for what he has done to Ayesha”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 16:42
Anurag Dobhal

MUMBAI : In a recent revelation, Anurag Dobhal, one of the most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss house, has shed light on the hypocrisy of his co-contestant, Munawar Faruqui. Anurag’s remarks came to the forefront during a candid conversation with Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar wherein he expressed his concerns regarding Munawar’s actions.

"I don’t see any guilt in him for what he has done to you[Ayesha]. This is where the problem lies. He was the one who used to give relationship advice to others. He should first see what he has been doing before giving advice to others," Anurag stated.

The statement reflects Dobhal's disappointment and disbelief in Munawar’s apparent lack of remorse for his actions, particularly in the context of relationships. Anurag implies that Munawar’s credibility to talk about relationships is compromised by his own actions and behavior.

This revelation adds a new layer to the ongoing dynamics within the contest, bringing attention to the personal values and actions of the contestants. Anurag Dobhal's bold stance invites scrutiny and prompts reflection on the authenticity and integrity of advice given by Munawar in the Bigg Boss house.

Anurag Dobhal Bigg Boss17 MUNAWAR FARUQUI Aishwarya Sharma Ayesha Khan Abhishek Kumar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 16:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Love Conquers All: Dhawal and Natasha's Reunion Amidst Perilous Jungle Ordeal in Pandya Store!
MUMBAI : In the upcoming instalment, Dhawal and Natasha are plunged into a jungle nightmare, where the atmosphere is...
Spoiler Alert! Dark Turn of Events: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Unveils Samrudh's Sinister Plot!
MUMBAI : In the upcoming instalment, Savi makes a heartfelt return to her family in Ramtek, greeted by warm embraces...
Spoiler Alert! Love, Madness, and Regret: Kunal's Unraveling Emotions in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si!
MUMBAI : In the upcoming instalment, Kunal is thrust into a whirlwind of emotions as he discovers the plight of Sonia,...
Exclusive! There are a lot of veteran actors and it is a lovely environment to work in: Abhishek Sharma on shooting for Pandya Store
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Pandya Store has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. While the original show...
Exclusive! Surekha can easily come off as negative if they emotions are not blended well: Vaishali Thakkar on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : Vaishali Thakkar needs no introduction. She is one of the most renowned names in the television industry and...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Is wild card contestant Ayesha Khan using Munawar Faruqui for the game as she tells Neil Bhatt “ I have used Munawar to get fame”
MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan is a known influencer and these days she is making news as she has entered Bigg Boss Season 17 as...
Recent Stories
Salaar
Fascinating! Prabhas starrer film Salaar’s sequel name unveiled; called Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek Sharma
Exclusive! There are a lot of veteran actors and it is a lovely environment to work in: Abhishek Sharma on shooting for Pandya Store
Surekha
Exclusive! Surekha can easily come off as negative if they emotions are not blended well: Vaishali Thakkar on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
AYESHA KHAN
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Is wild card contestant Ayesha Khan using Munawar Faruqui for the game as she tells Neil Bhatt “ I have used Munawar to get fame”
Pavitra Punia
What! Pavitra Punia makes a shocking revelation amidst breakup rumors with Eijaz Khan
ELVISH YADAV
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav and his friend gets into a heated fight with the media; read on to know more
Isha Malviya
Bigg Boss 17: Oh No! Isha Malviya’s captaincy comes under huge risk due to BF Samarth Jurel, duo have a nasty argument