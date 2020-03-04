Anurag ne Prerna ko kyu maara?’ - Does Parth Samthaan have an ANSWER to his meme?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one the most successful and popular serials on television.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes who essay the roles of Anurag and Prerna have become household names and the audience cannot have enough of them. The latest track has a twist wherein Anurag has turned an antagonist and Karan Singh Grover has entered the show as Mr. Bajaj (Prerna’s saviour).

As per the latest track, we all saw how Anurag betrayed Prerna and tries to kill her but because of Mr Bajaj today she is alive and as arrived as a strong person. While initially, we were confused about Anurag’s intentions of trying to kill Prerna, it more looks like their love story is now dead. While this was the case, a lot of people compared Anurag to the now iconic character, Kattapa from Bollywood movie Bahubali. Just like they once questioned “Kattapa ne Bahubali ko kyu maara?” they have questioned the same in Anurag’s case as “Anurag ne Prerna ko kyu maara?”

Now this has been interesting and with the twist looks like Parth too is enjoying how inquisitive the fans are with his character shifting shades. He took the troll in the right spirit and reposted the meme on his social media handle!

Way to go Parth but does he have an answer to the same?