Anurag Sharma all set to marry Nandini Gupta

MUMBAI: Anurag Sharma is well known for his work in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Ye Hai Mohabbatein. He is all geared up to marry his long-time actress girlfriend Nandini Gupta on January 31. The wedding will be held in Delhi, and the reception will be held a week later in Prayagraj.

The actor says, 'Nandini and I have been living together since four years, after I proposed to her in February 2016. A few months ago, we felt that it was the right time to tie the knot and decided on the date. I think it’s a good idea to have a live-in relationship

before getting married because that helps two people to know each other better.' Talking about Nandini, he says, 'I am a quiet person. She is vivacious and completely opposite to me. I guess that’s what attracted me to her. We lived in the same area and used to bump into each other, and one day, I asked if she would come along with me to Siddhivinayak temple. So, that’s how it all began.'

Credits: TOI