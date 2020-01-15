Anurag Sharma and Nandini Gupta to tie the knot soon

MUMBAI: Anurag Sharma is a popular television actor. He is known for his performance in the famous TV serial, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor is now all set to begin the new chapter of his life.

Anurag is going to tie the knot. He will marry his longtime girlfriend Nandini Gupta. The couple, who has been in a steady relationship for five years has finally decided to take it to the next level. The duo will be getting married on January 31, 2020.

Anurag took to his Instagram handle to share this news with everyone in the sweetest way possible. He shared an awe-inspiring video of their beautiful journey, right from how they first met to their proposal to revealing the big wedding date.



On the work front, Anurag is known for other shows like Pavitra Rishta, Kumkum Bhagya, Jodha Akbar, Udaan, among others while Nandini was last seen in Dhhai Kilo Prem.

