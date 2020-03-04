Anurag as the VILLAIN: Yay or Nay?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kii is one the most successful and popular serials on television.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes who essay the roles of Anurag and Prerna have become household names and the audience cannot have enough of them. The latest track has a twist wherein Anurag has turned an antagonist and Karan Singh Grover has entered the show as Mr. Bajaj (Prerna’s saviour).

As per the latest track, we all saw how Anurag betrayed Prerna and tries to kill her but because of Mr Bajaj today she is alive and as arrived as a strong person. While Anurag convinces Prerna that he is only faking his love with Sonalika (Komolika) because he knows how dangerous she is and wants to protect his family and her from him, he pushed her down the bridge and when she went on to question as to why did he do this, she found him romancing with Sonalika.

All in all, Anruag feels that Prerna has betrayed him and that Sneha is not his but Mr. Bajaj’s child. Anurag played a game with her to get hold of all the property Mr. Bajaj had given Prerna.

With this change, do you like this new shade of Anurag or do you miss the lover boy Anurag?