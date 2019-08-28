Anurag's ugly game to kick Mr. Bajaj out of Prerna's life in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is gearing up for new twists in the story.



Prerna is already struggling to get her mother Veena out of jail.



But Sharda changes her statement in court, and thus, Veena lands in bigger trouble.



Veena is in a state of shock. Prerna is also stunned, and Anurag is all set to take advantage of this situation.



Anurag instigates Prerna against Mr. Bajaj and the Bajaj family.



Meanwhile, Prerna is confused about the game Sharda is playing.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.