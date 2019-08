MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Mr Bajaj is back from the hospital, and Prerna knows that she has misunderstood Mr Bajaj and that he is not a bad man. This is bringing Prerna and Mr Bajaj closer.



Anurag is super irked to see this and makes a plan to turn things in his favour .



Anurag plans a fake attack on himself.



However, Prerna learns about this and confronts him.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.