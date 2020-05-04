Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra go on a virtual date

MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra have been together for a very long time. They make for the sweetest couple of the industry, and we were shattered a bit to know about their supposed break-up. However, their latest video reassures us that they are very much together. Considering the lockdown, Anusha and Karan are away from each other like all the other couples, and in order to keep the spark alive, they have shared a few tips on virtual dating.

In the video, we see them enjoying themselves while doing simple chores at home together. Well, they are obviously in their respective homes. They start with making breakfast and Karan reveals that his Nussi aka Anusha makes the best pancakes ever. Then they have their workout session together wherein Karan cribs about doing a plank. Then they enjoy a movie too together and also go on a date.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE