Anusha Dandekar opens up on rumours of her break-up with Karan Kundra

MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra have been together for years now. They fell in love and even started living together. However, now, reports of their breakup are making it to the headlines. Anusha and Karan are not living together anymore and have supposedly parted ways. The actress has now responded to these stories throughsocial media.

Anusha wrote a long post that read, 'And just one more thing before I go to sleep... I know l am being way more vocal than usual but l am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness... l know who has gone to the press with this so called information... it’s sad that even In this devastating world crisis you wanted to make a spectacle of someone’s life...I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life... You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone’s... or just forever self serving... Hope you find your peace.'

Anusha and Karan were said to be in a relationship for almost six years and they even launched a clothing line together in the month of February this year.

Have a look at her post.

