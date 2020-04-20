News

Anusha Dandekar’s throwback picture with Brad Pitt is unmissable

Anusha Dandekar has shared a throwback picture with Brad Pitt.

MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar is one of the most popular television personalities. On Monday, the video Jockey and television actress shared a throwback picture on her Instagram account. The picture had her posing with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. The actress was clean-bowled by his mere presence in the same flight as hers. 

Through the caption, it can be gauged that Anusha Dandekar got the seat beside Hollywood's megastar Brad Pitt, and she couldn't control her excitement throughout. Here's how she described her experience, "The time when seat 2A was this... HIM! And seat 3A (me) dies for 10hrs ... side note: He looks good ALL OF THE TIME! Pps... I still get butterflies looking at this picture (sic)." 

Credits: TOI

