Anushka Kaushik says martial arts should be taught in primary schools for self-defence

Actress Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller 'Garmi', emphasised on giving self-defence training to children during primary classes and she also revealed how she bagged the role in Tigmanshu Dhulia's web series.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 08:15
Anushka Kaushik

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller 'Garmi', emphasised on giving self-defence training to children during primary classes and she also revealed how she bagged the role in Tigmanshu Dhulia's web series.

She trained herself in martial art styles like Wing Chun and also learned to handle a rifle. Anushka said that she learned all these fighting skills for self defence and not for getting any roles.

Anushka shared: "Martial art is used for self-defence and Wing Chun is a form specifically designed for women to defend themselves. In my class, I am the only girl, and all the other students are boys. Therefore, I strongly believe that it is important to train children in primary school for self-defence. It is an art that should be mandatory in the primary school curriculum."

The 'Thar' actress recalled her journey as an actor which started from doing theatre. She also shared how she changed her name to Anushka Kaushik from Anushka Sharma as people were unable to find her on social media.

"I started my acting journey with theatre before transitioning into a social media influencer. At one point, people started appreciating my work, but they couldn't find me on social media because my real name is Anushka Sharma, and I used to face issues because of that. So, I changed my name to Anushka Kaushik."

Anushka also remembered how Tigmanshu called her for the series after watching her YouTube video.

"I remember I was leaving some office and happened to receive a call, where I was informed that Tigmanshu Sir had watched my YouTube video which he really liked and wanted to meet me. I had been focusing more on my YouTube space at the time. Although the clip they saw wasn't my favourite, I was still happy about it that they liked it. And, that's how I auditioned," added the actress known for 'Ghar Waapsi', 'Thar', and 'Crash Course'.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Anushka Kaushik Garmi Tigmanshu Dhulia Wing Chun Ghar Waapsi Thar crash course The Kapil Sharma Show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari: Nityam takes a stand for Saavi in front of Bua-Dadi!
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Kumkum Bhagya: Intriguing! Ranbir and Prachi fight for Panchi's custody
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimnayu breaks ties with Abhinav
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Diljit Dosanjh claps back at those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella
MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has given a befitting reply to those who claimed that he...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Japjyot praises Sahiba in front of the family, Manveer irked
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh claps back at those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kitu Gidwani
Kitu Gidwani on playing Damayanti: She stands for power, authority
Dhruv Tara
'Dhruv Tara': Tara shares the truth about her engagement, leaves Dhruv in shock
Rust
'Rust' cinematographer's widower seen kissing new woman 18 months after her death
Naagin 6
'Naagin 6' actress Sneha Raikar never thought of joining entertainment industry
Vivian D'Sena
WOW! From Vivian D'Sena to Anjum Fakih, these actors went public about their relationship
Remo Dsouza to grace
Dance Maestro Remo Dsouza to grace the sets of India's Best Dancer Season 3 for the Grand Premiere episode