Anushka Ranjan and Krystle D'Souza twin in adorable pyjama suits. Who wore them better?

MUMBAI: Krystle D' Souza is one of the most beautiful divas of the small screen who has not just impressed us with her fine acting skills but also with her gorgeous looks. The actress is one stunning diva and her Instagram account is proof.



Krystle was last seen in ALT Balaji's web-series Fitrat where she shared the screen with famous model and actress Anushka Ranjan. The duo was shown as BFFs in the series, and now, they share a great bond off-screen as well.



Krystle and Anushka are now the new BFFs of the small town and give us major friendship goals. Both the actresses have been spotted hanging out with each other on various occasions.

If you look at Krystle and Anushka's Instagram account, there's one thing common between these beauties and it is their fashionista avatars which they have flaunted on various occasions. Their style statements are always on point and they have a great taste in fashion.

On the work front, Krystle is known for her debut show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai where she played the role of Jeevika opposite Karan Tacker. Meanwhile, Anushka has starred in movies like Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.



And now, on the special occasion of Christmas, Anushka and Krystle celebrated the day with great fanfare. Both posted pictures on their respective Instagram account where they are seen twinning in navy-blue pyjamas.



Take a look at the pictures.

While Krystle and Anushka are absolute stunners, and we can't really decide who rocked the Santa pyjama look better.



What are your views on the same? Tell us in the comments.