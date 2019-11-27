Anushka Sen is on cloud nine with her latest achievements, thanks her fans through a wonderful post

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen has been doing great in her career since the time she stepped in the entertainment industry. The actress has gained lots of name and fame in the past few years and is recognized for her hard work and dedication.

The actress has a huge social media following, all thanks to her amazing posts which she keeps sharing every day with her fans.

And now, the actress has a reason to jump with joy as she has clocked 6 million followers on Instagram. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress took to her Instagram to share a post where she expressed her happiness and also thanked her fans for all the love and support.

Take a look at Anushka's post:

Anushka has a long way to go in her career and this is just a start. She is definitely going to be the top actress on the small screen. Many congratulations to Anushka for 6 million followers!