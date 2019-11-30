Anushka Sen knows how to travel in style, shares her stylish airport look

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the popular TV actresses of the small screen who has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress gained fame at a very young age and has conquered everyone's heart with her amazing talent.

Anushka is a social media star and surely knows how to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from that, the actress is one fashionista who's style is always on point.

Sen's latest Instagram posts are nothing but simply stunning where the actress is seen wearing stylish outfits. Well, what's more interesting is that it was Anushka's airport look. Yes, you heard it right! The actress knows how to travel in style.

Take a look at the pictures:

Anushka went all black for her airport look by opting for sexy leather pants and a black top with a printed jacket. Her bright pink boots were simply amazing which completed her look. Anushka looked every bit ravishing.

The actress also revealed that she is heading to Delhi for a meeting.

What do you think about Anushka's airport look? Tell us in the comments.