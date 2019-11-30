News

Anushka Sen knows how to travel in style, shares her stylish airport look

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
30 Nov 2019 03:10 PM

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the popular TV actresses of the small screen who has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress gained fame at a very young age and has conquered everyone's heart with her amazing talent. 

Anushka is a social media star and surely knows how to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from that, the actress is one fashionista who's style is always on point. 

Sen's latest Instagram posts are nothing but simply stunning where the actress is seen wearing stylish outfits. Well, what's more interesting is that it was Anushka's airport look. Yes, you heard it right! The actress knows how to travel in style.

Take a look at the pictures:

Anushka went all black for her airport look by opting for sexy leather pants and a black top with a printed jacket. Her bright pink boots were simply amazing which completed her look. Anushka looked every bit ravishing.

The actress also revealed that she is heading to Delhi for a meeting. 

What do you think about Anushka's airport look? Tell us in the comments.

Tags > Anushka Sen, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days