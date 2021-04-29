Anushka Sen opens up on confiding into a BIO-BUBBLE for Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot

MUMBAI: The popular daredevil and stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will soon hit the TV screens to entertain the audiences.

The makers have roped in popular names from the TV industry for the show.

Anushka Sen who has made a mark in the entertainment industry with her stellar performances in projects like Baalveer, Khoob Ladi Mardani: Jhansi Ki Rani, Crashh among others will be seen participating in the show.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Anushka opened up on her thoughts on going for the shoot amidst the COVID-19 scare. She said, “It’s of course very thrilling to be a part of the show but lately I’ve also been receiving messages from my fans and well-wishers recommending me to take complete precaution as we will be shooting amidst the pandemic. Along with the difficult stunts, what makes this season more challenging is that it’ll be shot during COVID-19 scare. We will be travelling to a foreign country to shoot but will stay in a bio-bubble like most of our sportsmen are. We will be asked to shoot and get back to our hotel rooms. We won’t be able to explore the place, so there will be no entertainment. I just hope and pray that situation gets better soon and everybody stays safe”,

