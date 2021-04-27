Anushka Sen reveals how she is preparing for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

MUMBAI: The latest celebrity to join the list of contestants for the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is Anushka Sen. The actress is excited to be a part of the action-based show. Khatron Ke Khiladi in fact is one her favourite shows and she is a big fan of Rohit Shetty too, she says.

“Some time ago when I was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a project, I got a call. It was unexpected and I didn’t know how to react to it. When I processed it and spoke with the person in charge, I realised that it was true and I was going to be a part of the show,” shares Anushka.

The actress has already started preparing for it.

“Since it's not safe to step outside, I have started exercising at home. I am doing some core exercises and also building up my stamina. I have changed my diet and I am sticking to healthy food. It's all about mentally preparing yourself and that's what I am doing. I'm going with the flow for now and gearing up for the challenges that I would face there,” she says.

This is Anushka's first reality show and the 18-year-old is glad to be doing something different.

“This is the only TV show that I love watching. For an actor getting a show like this is a good opportunity. People will get to see a different side of me. Above all, I am going there for the experience,” she shares.

“My dad will not be there on the sets but he will be only in the hotel,” she signs off.

