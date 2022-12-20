Anushka Sen reveals who she is supporting in the Bigg Boss house ?

MUMBAI :Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen and has many hit shows to her credit. The actress gained fame at a very young age and won our hearts with her talent.

Anushka is a social media star and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from that, the actress is a fashionista whose style game is always on point.

She has been in the industry since her childhood and has been a part of many projects. She has worked hard to make her way to the top. She began her career when she was just four years old.

As she has been working from such a young age, her life had to be tough because showbiz is no piece of cake. Maintaining a balance between your work and professional life is difficult.

The young girl has also taken part in the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She came out as one of the strongest contestants of the show, where she aced all the stunts and faced her fears, and in the process impressing her fans and audiences, and even the host Rohit Shetty.

The actress will also be seen in a Korean show, for which the shooting is over and will be releasing soon.

Recently, while interacting with the media, the actress revealed which contestant she is supporting on the show.

The actress said, “I am supporting Vikas Manaktala as he is very close to me. For the first time, someone I know is locked inside the house. I want to know how he will play the game.”

Well, this season of the show was offered to Anushka Sen as well, but she declined the offer because she said that the show is not her cup of tea.

