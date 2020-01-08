News

Anushka Sen is super EXCITED for THIS; shares pictures

By Harmisha Chauhan
08 Jan 2020 01:43 PM

MUMBAI: Although the holiday season is over, it seems Anushka Sen has now switched on her holiday mode and headed for an exotic vacay with her family. The actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram account where she revealed how excited she was to travel with her parents.

Further, Anushka shared many Instagram stories where she finally revealed her holiday destination, which is China. Not just Anushka but her fans, too, are super excited to see how the actress enjoys her holiday in this beautiful country.

2020 family holidays begin!!! Guess where we are going

Shhh Guess And comment the location

Anushka simply loves spending time with her family and has shared several amazing posts on her social media handle.

On the work front, the actress is very excited as her music video Superstar is all set to release today. Anushka will be starring opposite Riyaz Ali and the song is crooned by Neha Kakar and Vibhor Parashar.

Anushka has been part of various popular TV shows like Baal Veer, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Internet Wala Love, among others. She made her TV debut with the show Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli in the year 2010. Anushka also appeared in the movie Crazy Kukkad Family.

