Anushka Sen's reveals her lift buddies and they are cute as a button

Tellychakkar has always given you all the latest updates about your favourite celebrities. And today, we have a piece of really interesting news to share which will make you go aww.

Popular TV actress Anushka Sen has always shared interesting things about her personal and professional life through her Instagram posts. This is one of the reasons she enjoys a great fan following.

Today, Anushka shared an Instagram story where she revealed her lift buddies and we can't stop awwing.

The actress shared a video where she met two cute little dogs whom she called her lift buddies.

Take a look at the pictures:

Aren't they cute?

What do you think about these cute buddies of Anushka? Tell us in the comments.