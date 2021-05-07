Anushka Sen's THEN and NOW picture is sure to surprise you!

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is an Indian telly actress who embarked upon the showbiz world as a child artiste.

Apart from being a small-screen actress, she featured in many advertisements (most prominent one being for the electrical appliance brand 'Orient' opposite Mahendra Singh Dhoni), has been a part of music videos like 'Gal Karke' - opposite Siddharth Nigam, 'Superstar' - opposite Riyaz Ali and the latest one being 'Teri Aadat' - opposite Siddharth Nigam; and has even done movies like Crazy Cukkad Family (2015) and Lihaaf: The Quilt (2019). She also acted in a short film called Sammaditthi (2019).

She has come a long way in her career within a very short span of time and latest celebrity to join the list of contestants for the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi 11! The actress is excited to be a part of the action-based show. Khatron Ke Khiladi in fact is one her favourite shows and she is a big fan of Rohit Shetty too, she says.

While her social media feed is filled with the same, she put up a post from her childhood and how she has transformed into a beautiful girl!

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, this show will be Anushka’s first reality show and she is doing some core exercises for stamina. She is also sticking to eating healthy food.

