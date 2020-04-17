Anushka Sharma’s emotional connect with Salman Ali

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with the 11th season and has struck a chord with the audience. Every season has been a huge success and has topped the BARC charts.

Salman Ali who was the winner of Season 10 belonged to a small village and he came for Indian Idol auditions with lots of troubles as he didn’t have the means to come to Mumbai.

But with his sheer hard work and determination today he is a big name in the world of singing.

We came across a video where the young talent sang a song and dedicated it to his mother. There was so much depth in his singing that it touched the audience and the judge’s heart.

It made everyone emotional including Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan who had come to promote their movie.

We could see Anushka getting emotional during the performance as she too was remembering her mother.

Post the performance the judges gave the best compliment to the singer. Vishal said that he is lucky that he is got the opportunity to do something for his mother. Neha said that Salman is the god of singing.

Later on, Salman’s mother came on stage and apologized to her son for keeping him away for so many years.



There is no doubt that Salman is a very talented singer and will surely go a long way.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRGJ3Yj86SQ



( VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE / SALMAN ALI)