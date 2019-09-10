Anveshi Jain bags ALTBalaji’s NSA

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

According to our sources, Gandii Baat fame, Anveshi Jain has been roped in for ALTBalaji’s next titled NSA (National Sports Academy).

Anveshi will play the character of an Assistant Coach in the project. Her character will have many shades. It will be a mysterious one.

The series will revolve around the mystery of missing members from a Kabaddi team.

The series will have many youngsters as members of the cast.

Anveshi remained unavailable for comment.

Anveshi was last seen in ALTBalaji’s BOSS: Baap Of Special Services.

