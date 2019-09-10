News

Anveshi Jain bags ALTBalaji’s NSA

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
10 Sep 2019 12:47 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

According to our sources, Gandii Baat fame, Anveshi Jain has been roped in for ALTBalaji’s next titled NSA (National Sports Academy).

Anveshi will play the character of an Assistant Coach in the project. Her character will have many shades. It will be a mysterious one.

The series will revolve around the mystery of missing members from a Kabaddi team.

The series will have many youngsters as members of the cast.

Anveshi remained unavailable for comment.

Anveshi was last seen in ALTBalaji’s BOSS: Baap Of Special Services.

