Anveshi Jain to be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series

MUMBAI: Ever since the success of ALT Balaji’s most erotic Web Series, Anveshi Jain has been flooded with work – series, movies, events and what not; the latest one being Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming web show. Sources have confirmed that Anveshi plays a substantial role in the series, and has finished shooting her part.

Though no official announcement has been made yet, Bhatt’s show is expected to release in the first half of 2020.

When asked about the same, Anveshi didn’t reveal much except that she enjoyed working with Mr. Bhatt. It was a wonderful experience for the actress.

Jain was lately busy promoting her debut Gujarati movie ‘G’, which received rave reviews from the audience as well as critics. Besides being an actor, Jain is a phenomenal singer, anchor, social media influencer and a well-known motivational speaker. She was also tagged as the most searched celebrity on Google last year.