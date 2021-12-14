Any Guesses? Here’s why Indian Idol fame Arunita Kanjilal will NOT be seen at the music launch of her FIRST SONG with Pawandeep Ranjan!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is a famous reality singing show and the audience cannot have enough of the talents.

(Also Read: Exclusive: Dharmendra and Asha Parekh to grace Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer)

Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are in Canada with Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble for Live concerts.

It was reported that Arunita backed out of a music video with Pawandeep. Even though in her three song deal with Raj Surani, she was supposed to be a part of all the music videos, she backed out from remaining two after the shoot of the first one.

Reportedly, it was Arunita's parents who had expressed their displeasure over rumours of their daughter's affair with Pawandeep. While the two may not be doing music videos together, fans of the two can take delight in the fact that they continue to remain friends and are even doing Live shows together in Canada.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita's song Fursat's teaser dropped yesterday, and it received an amazing response. However, as per a report in ETimes, Arunita is being kept out from the music launch event which will happen on December 16. It is reported that her presence can shift the entire focus to her recent controversy of refusing to do Raj Surani's song.

ETimes quoted a source saying, "The media is most likely to ask her why she refused to shoot another song with Pawandeep. This is the last thing that the song maker, Team Raj Surani, wants at the occasion that will unveil his next work. Moreover, Raj wants Arunita's replacement Chitra Shukla to be under the spotlight and not Arunita; the media attention being on Arunita can push Chitra into the background."

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read:Sad: While other contestants are living their dream, Indian Idol 12 singer Sawai Bhatt is still living in POVERTY – Read on to know more…)

CREDIT: SpotboyE