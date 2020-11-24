Apara Mehta to enter Sony TV’s Indiawaali Maa

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Apara Mehta who has been part of the entertainment industry over decades now is known for body of work by playing varied roles.

Apara is still recalled for her character as Savita in the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also played exciting roles in shows like Saat Phere, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Hamari Saas Leela and many more.

The actress is also well-known in the Gujarati industry will soon be seen making her way in Sony Entertainment Television’s Indiawaali Maa.

It is still now known to us if Apara will play a cameo or will throughout seen in the show.

We could not get through to the actress for a comment.

Indiawaali Maa is produced by Jay Mehta Productions starring Suchita Trivedi, Akshay Khanna and Sheen Dass in the lead roles. The series mainly focuses on the relationship between a mother and son played by Suchita Trivedi and Akshay Mhatre.

