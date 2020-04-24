Aparna Dixit REVEALS her CRUSH; hopes that the universe makes her dream come true

MUMBAI: Aparna Dixit, who impressed one and all with her stint in Colors’ Bepanah Pyaar and currently playing the lead in Dangal TV’s Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi, revealed details about her crush.

Aparna Dixit is one of the most loved actresses of the Telly Town. Instagram being her favourite app, she keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself there. Now, with the Coronavirus lockdown, to keep her fans entertained, Aparna also holds live sessions with her fans to chat and answer some of their questions.

In fact, Aparna recently joined a live chat show with Dangal TV where she told her fans about her love for Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.

On being asked about which actor she would like to star against in Bollywood, she says, “It would be none other than Ranbir Kapoor". She goes on to say that she would not only love to star opposite Ranbir one day but has always had a crush on him as well!"

Furthermore, she says that she has watched all Ranbir movies and can make a take on his popular dialogues as well. She not only remembers his birthday but also his likes and dislikes the most. She has been a fan girl for the longest time and does not think it will change anytime soon. As a true fan shall speak, she says she has always been in awe of his work and is waiting for him to come back on the screens with a bang after the lockdown is over.

In the end, she hopes that the universe and Ranbir himself are listening to her and they make this dream of hers come true.